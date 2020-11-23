James Johnston's passing at the age of 73 on Thursday, October 15, 2020 has been publicly announced by Pittman Funeral Home - Geneva in Geneva, AL .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of James in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Pittman Funeral Home - Geneva website.
Published by Pittman Funeral Home - Geneva on Nov. 23, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.