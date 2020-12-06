Menu
James Jones
1935 - 2020
BORN
December 22, 1935
DIED
November 24, 2020
James Jones's passing at the age of 84 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by Escude' Funeral Home of Mansura - Mansura in Mansura, LA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Escude' Funeral Home of Mansura - Mansura website.

Published by Escude' Funeral Home of Mansura - Mansura on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
28
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Escude Funeral Home of Simmesport
625 Main St., Simmesport, Louisiana 71369
Funeral services provided by:
Escude' Funeral Home of Mansura - Mansura
