James Arthur Jones
1966 - 2020
BORN
February 22, 1966
DIED
September 24, 2020
ABOUT
US Army
Age 54 of Blairsville, formerly of Pitcairn, passed away on September 24, 2020. Loving father of Jimmy A. Jones, Jr. Beloved brother of Carl Jones and P.J. Higgins. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, Carl Russell and Shirley (Stiffey) Jones; and sisters, Cheryl and Diane Jones. James attended Gateway High School and went on to honorably service in the US Army. He worked many various carpenter jobs in the area including DRS in Trafford (formerly in North Versailles). Arrangements entrusted to the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC., 118 Shaw Avenue, Turtle Creek (412-823-1950).
