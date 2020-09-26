Age 54 of Blairsville, formerly of Pitcairn, passed away on September 24, 2020. Loving father of Jimmy A. Jones, Jr. Beloved brother of Carl Jones and P.J. Higgins. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, Carl Russell and Shirley (Stiffey) Jones; and sisters, Cheryl and Diane Jones. James attended Gateway High School and went on to honorably service in the US Army. He worked many various carpenter jobs in the area including DRS in Trafford (formerly in North Versailles). Arrangements entrusted to the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC., 118 Shaw Avenue, Turtle Creek (412-823-1950).