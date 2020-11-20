Menu
James Kackley
1954 - 2020
BORN
November 3, 1954
DIED
November 17, 2020
ABOUT
Catholic
Milton Cemetery
James Kackley's passing at the age of 66 on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 has been publicly announced by Alfred D.Thomas Funeral Home in Milton, MA .

Published by Alfred D.Thomas Funeral Home on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Alfred D.Thomas Funeral Home
326 Granite Avenue, Milton, MA 02186
Nov
21
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Mary of the Hills Church
, Milton, Massachusetts
Funeral services provided by:
Alfred D.Thomas Funeral Home
Jim was a kind, brave soul. A true friend for 40+ years. He will be missed but we always will be able to recall all the years and fond memories.
Rich & Nancy Housman
Friend
November 19, 2020