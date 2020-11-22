Menu
James Karpowitz
1952 - 2020
BORN
February 21, 1952
DIED
November 18, 2020
ABOUT
Brigham Young University
The Church Of Jesus Christ Of Latter-Day Saints
University Of Utah
James Karpowitz's passing at the age of 68 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Holbrook Mortuary in Salt Lake City, UT .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of James in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Holbrook Mortuary website.

Published by Holbrook Mortuary on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park
3401 Highland Drive, Salt Lake City, Utah
Kim,
Sorry about the loss of your brother.
Keith Morgan in West Virginia
November 21, 2020