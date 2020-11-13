Menu
James Kelly
1959 - 2020
BORN
October 10, 1959
DIED
November 11, 2020
James Kelly's passing at the age of 61 on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 has been publicly announced by Barry J. Farrell Funeral Home in Holyoke, MA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Barry J. Farrell Funeral Home website.

Published by Barry J. Farrell Funeral Home on Nov. 13, 2020.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Rest in peace, Klinker....your former neighbor from the Highlands
Herb Spafford
Friend
November 13, 2020
I met Jimmy at Highland School in 6th grade. He was one of the first to say Hi to the new girl. I never forgot.
Mary Chamberlain Ouimette
Acquaintance
November 12, 2020
Jim was a terrific husband and father. My deepest condolences go out to Erin and Andy on their loss. He will be missed by all.
Roger Goshea
Friend
November 12, 2020
Rest in Peace my friend! I am sure Karen and your mom were there to greet you on the other side! Many fond memories of skating on the rink you had in your backyard on Williams St. and playing street hockey in front in warmer weather. Great times camping with good ol' troop 621 out of Holy Cross! Such happy fun times! Until we meet again my friend rest easy!
Bill Greaney
Friend
November 12, 2020
We are so sorry to hear of Jim's passing. He was so young. Such a loss. I know he will be greatly missed. Our prayers are with all of you during these difficult days. Andrea Brunault-McGuinness
Andrea McGuinness
November 12, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
gary naroff
Acquaintance
November 12, 2020
