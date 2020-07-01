James Kinsey Fulks Jr, passed away peacefully in his home the afternoon of June 28, 2020, surrounded by his wife and many of his children. After a five-month battle with Multiple Myeloma, he is now with his Heavenly Father and Savior.



Jim was born in Detroit, Michigan on January 8, 1932, the only child to James Kinsey Fulks Sr. and Virginia Donna Mahon. He was an inquisitive child that enjoyed reading and loved figuring out how things work. As a teenager, he attended Culver Military Academy in Indiana, followed by Princeton University in New Jersey, where he earned a degree in Geology and served in the ROTC program. It was during his college years that he met his first love, Joanne Hall, while working as an intern for a mining services company in Vernal Utah. It was also there that he was introduced to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.



He eventually joined the church and married Joanne in 1953. Soon after their marriage, they moved to Germany for three years where he served in the military. He received his discharge and returned to Detroit in December 1955, shortly before Joanne gave birth to their twin daughters, Brenda Jo and Linda Anne. This joyful occasion turned to heartache as Joanne passed away the next day from a brain aneurysm. Jim suddenly became a single father of two sweet babies. For a time; the grief, pain, and loneliness were almost too much for him.



Before long, Jim moved his small family to Salt Lake City, Utah where his mother-in-law Elree "Grammy" Hall, moved in to help him raise the twins. Happiness and joy began to fill his life again as he raised these babies, worked hard at his career, and served in his church. Eventually he started dating again and met a beautiful young woman at a church dance. She was the woman he had been looking for and they fell in love. Jim married Donna Marie Rode back in 1960. Together they lovingly raised the twins, and welcomed six more children into their family: Charlie, Wendy, Amy, Russell, Jonathan and Matthew. These children were Jim's greatest joy in life. Jim and Donna moved from Salt Lake City to Los Gatos, California for 11 years, then to Farmington, Utah for 37 year. They spent the last six years in Layton, Utah.



Throughout his career, Jim was well-respected and worked in management at several companies. He enjoyed many years of self-employment as well. He retired early and spent his time repairing clocks, working in his garage and large yard, fixing everything in sight, reading, researching family history, serving in the temple, traveling, and enjoying time with his family.



Jim loved the Gospel of Jesus Christ. He served faithfully in many church positions, providing service that touched many people's lives. He was a Bishop for many years, and also served a mission to Massachusetts with his sweetheart. Jim loved his Savior and simply did the right thing because of this love. He loved the scriptures and testified of them every chance he got. One of his favorite places to be was the temple. He especially loved attending with his children and grandchildren. He took those opportunities to teach them valuable things about themselves and about the plan of salvation.



One of Jim's greatest legacies is his family. This only child became the father of eight, grandfather of 27, and great-grandfather to 41. He was playful, goofy, loving, and fun. He made up silly languages, used funny accents, and had unique nicknames for his children and grandchildren. He taught them all to work hard and to love God. He freely gave love, encouragement, and praise. He was so proud of all the accomplishments of his adult children and would tell them every time he had the chance. He often mentioned the spiritual gifts and potential that he could see in his grandchildren, and helped them to become the best they could be. He frequently supported his grandchildren at sporting events, dance recitals, plays, concerts, graduations, weddings, baptisms, ordinations, and many other events. He always said that he couldn't be happier with his large family. Jim and Donna had a special bond. He was a loving and helpful husband throughout his life, always concerned about Donna's well-being over his own. Donna and Jim were seen holding hands, laughing, and kissing throughout their lives. Even at the end of his battle with cancer, Jim would light up when Donna came in the room and ask, "How are you doing sweetheart?". Jim is survived by his wife Donna, his children Linda Godard (Randy), Brenda Jaramillo, Charlie Fulks (Colleen), Wendy Hicks (Darin), Amy Lopez (John), Jonathan Fulks (Jodi), Rusty Fulks, and Matthew Fulks, as well as his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Each family member misses him terribly, but understands that they will see him again. Those reunions will be amazing.



The family would like to thank Atlas Home Hospice services for their kind care for Dad over the past few months. There will be a private family graveside service on Thursday, July 2, 2020 and a viewing for extended family, friends, and neighbors on Wednesday evening, July 1, 2020 from 6:00 – 8:00 PM at the Russon Farmington Mortuary, 1941 North Main. Please observe normal social distancing protocols. Interment at the Farmington City Cemetery.





Published by Legacy from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.