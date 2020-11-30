Menu
James Kirk
1928 - 2020
BORN
February 21, 1928
DIED
November 28, 2020
James Kirk's passing at the age of 92 on Saturday, November 28, 2020 has been publicly announced by Rothermel/Videon/Givnish Funeral Home Inc in Newtown Square, PA .

Published by Rothermel/Videon/Givnish Funeral Home Inc on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Viewing
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
St. Dorothy Church
4910 Township Line Road, Drexel Hill, Pennsylvania 19026
Dec
4
Funeral Mass
10:30a.m.
St. Dorothy Church
4910 Township Line Road, Drexel Hill, Pennsylvania 19026
Funeral services provided by:
Rothermel/Videon/Givnish Funeral Home Inc
