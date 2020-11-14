Menu
James Lambert
1944 - 2020
BORN
December 31, 1944
DIED
November 11, 2020
ABOUT
Army
James Lambert's passing at the age of 75 on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 has been publicly announced by Thomas P. Kunsak Funeral Home in Pittsburgh, PA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Thomas P. Kunsak Funeral Home website.

Published by Thomas P. Kunsak Funeral Home on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
15
Funeral service
2:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Thomas P. Kunsak Funeral Home, Inc.
3552 California Ave., Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15212
Funeral services provided by:
Thomas P. Kunsak Funeral Home
