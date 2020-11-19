Menu
James Lauderdale
1955 - 2020
BORN
January 12, 1955
DIED
November 18, 2020
James Lauderdale's passing at the age of 65 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home in Opelika, AL .

Published by Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Jeffcoat Trant Funeral Home
1500 Frederick Road, Opelika, Alabama 36801
Nov
21
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Jeffcoat Trant Funeral Home
1500 Frederick Road, Opelika, Alabama 36801
Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home
