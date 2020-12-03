Menu
James Lavender
1930 - 2020
BORN
September 13, 1930
DIED
November 9, 2020
James Lavender's passing at the age of 90 on Monday, November 09, 2020 has been publicly announced by ARN Funeral and Cremation Services - Zionsville in Zionsville, IN .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the ARN Funeral and Cremation Services - Zionsville website.

Published by ARN Funeral and Cremation Services - Zionsville on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
16
Memorial service
10:00a.m.
A.R.N. Funeral and Cremation Services
11411 N Michigan Road, Zionsville, Indiana 46077
Funeral services provided by:
ARN Funeral and Cremation Services - Zionsville
