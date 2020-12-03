James Lavender's passing at the age of 90 on Monday, November 09, 2020 has been publicly announced by ARN Funeral and Cremation Services - Zionsville in Zionsville, IN .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of James in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the ARN Funeral and Cremation Services - Zionsville website.
Published by ARN Funeral and Cremation Services - Zionsville on Dec. 3, 2020.
