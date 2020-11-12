Menu
James Leibold
1933 - 2020
BORN
November 24, 1933
DIED
November 8, 2020
ABOUT
Army
Catholic
university of iowa
James Leibold's passing at the age of 86 on Sunday, November 08, 2020 has been publicly announced by Webb-Shinkle Mortuary in Clearwater, KS .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of James in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Webb-Shinkle Mortuary website.

Published by Webb-Shinkle Mortuary on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
13
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 3:00p.m.
Webb-Shinkle Mortuary
200 South Tracy P.O. Box 325, Clearwater, KS 67026
Nov
13
Rosary
6:00p.m.
St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church
, Clonmel, Kansas
Nov
14
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church
, Clonmel, Kansas
Funeral services provided by:
Webb-Shinkle Mortuary
GUEST BOOK
