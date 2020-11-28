Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
James Leidig
1935 - 2020
BORN
November 20, 1935
DIED
November 25, 2020
James Leidig's passing at the age of 85 on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 has been publicly announced by Smith Funeral Homes, Ltd & Crematory - Grandview in Grandview, WA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of James in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Smith Funeral Homes, Ltd & Crematory - Grandview website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Smith Funeral Homes, Ltd & Crematory - Grandview on Nov. 28, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
3
Funeral service
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Smith Funeral Home, Grandview
512 E. 4th Street, Grandview, Washington 98930
Dec
4
Funeral service
11:00a.m. - 12:30p.m.
Smith Funeral Home, Grandview
512 E. 4th Street, Grandview, Washington 98930
Dec
4
Funeral service
12:30p.m.
Smith Funeral Home, Grandview
512 E. 4th Street, Grandview, Washington 98930
Funeral services provided by:
Smith Funeral Homes, Ltd & Crematory - Grandview
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.