James Lowes
1956 - 2020
BORN
February 21, 1956
DIED
December 3, 2020
James Lowes's passing at the age of 64 on Thursday, December 03, 2020 has been publicly announced by Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home in Washington, MO .

Published by Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home on Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
9
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church
310 West Main Street, Washington, Missouri 63090
Funeral services provided by:
Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home
