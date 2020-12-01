Menu
James Lucas
1938 - 2020
BORN
November 13, 1938
DIED
September 19, 2020
James Lucas's passing at the age of 81 on Saturday, September 19, 2020 has been publicly announced by Fitchett Funeral & Cremation Services - Chesapeake in Chesapeake, VA .

Published by Fitchett Funeral & Cremation Services - Chesapeake on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
25
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Fitchett Funeral Home Liberty St.
1821 Liberty Street, Chesapeake, Virginia 23324
Sep
26
Funeral service
11:30a.m.
Woodlawn Memorial Gardens
6329 Virginia Beach Blvd, Norfolk, Virginia 23502
Funeral services provided by:
Fitchett Funeral & Cremation Services - Chesapeake
