James Maciejewski
1964 - 2020
BORN
July 26, 1964
DIED
November 18, 2020
James Maciejewski's passing at the age of 56 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Johnson-Nosek Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Brookfield, IL .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Johnson-Nosek Funeral Home
3847 Prairie Avenue, Brookfield, Illinois 60513
Nov
28
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 10:00a.m.
St. Barbara Church
4008 Prairie Avenue, Brookfield, Illinois 60513
Nov
28
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Barbara Church
4008 Prairie Avenue, Brookfield, Illinois 60513
Funeral services provided by:
Johnson-Nosek Funeral Home and Cremation Services
