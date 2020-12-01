Menu
James Mackey
1932 - 2020
BORN
August 16, 1932
DIED
November 25, 2020
James Mackey's passing at the age of 88 on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 has been publicly announced by Forbes Funeral Home & Cremations - Sturgeon Bay in Sturgeon Bay, WI .

Published by Forbes Funeral Home & Cremations - Sturgeon Bay on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Forbes Funeral Home & Cremations - Sturgeon Bay
GUEST BOOK
9 Entries
Sorry to here about our loss,Great man ,he'll be missed by all!
john Mackey
Family
November 30, 2020
Jim, Rosie, Jane and I did quite a few things together . . ; many good memories. Very sorry for your loss. Jane & Norm
Norm & Ja e Wachtl
Friend
November 28, 2020
Rosie, Sadden to see the passing of Jim. May all your memories help the healing and pain. God bless you and your family at this difficult time, Sincerely, Gail
gail rebman
Friend
November 28, 2020
Grandpa was such a special man. We are so blessed to be a part of his family and will miss him forever.

Thank you for everything, Grandpa. I love you!
Emily Smits
Grandchild
November 26, 2020
What a great man Dr. Mackey was. I was lucky enough to know him through his great friendship with my father, Dr. John Schumacher. We spent some memorable hunting camps in Wyoming together over the years. My brother John and I made a surprise visit on Jim and Rosie at there home last spring while ice fishing in Sturgeon Bay. Was lucky to have another Manhattan and relive some memories. RIP Jim. Condolences from the entire Schumacher family.
Steve Schumacher
Friend
November 26, 2020
My deepest sympathy. Dr. Mackey was a kind caring man. I had the pleasure of working with him at St. Vincent 5th Surgery. I worked at the control desk. He was always so respectful, kind and caring. My heart goes out to all of you for your loss.
Nancy Brown
Coworker
November 26, 2020
Thoughts and prayer for you, Rosie and family. I worked with Dr Mackey at St Vincent’s He was a great doctor and even greater person. I will always treasure the times I got to work with him
Trina Meyer
Coworker
November 26, 2020
So sorry for your loss of such an incredible and amazing Dr. Dr. Mackey was a joy to work with. He was very protective and helpful to his "5th surgey"staff. A true gentleman.
Your are in my thoughts and prayers.

Ann DuFresne
Coworker
November 25, 2020
Dr Mackey was such a gentle soul! I truly enjoyed my years on PM shift at St. Vincent Hospital. I was a housekeeper and he treated me like I was just as I important as the surgeons he worked with. I am sorry for your loss! Wherever I think back to those days I always smile and Dr Mackey is one of the reasons
Lori McElrone
Coworker
November 25, 2020