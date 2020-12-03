Menu
James Madison
1965 - 2020
BORN
September 6, 1965
DIED
November 15, 2020
James Madison's passing at the age of 55 on Sunday, November 15, 2020 has been publicly announced by Yuma Mortuary & Crematory in Yuma, AZ .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Yuma Mortuary & Crematory website.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
8
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
Yuma Mortuary
775 S 5th AVE, Yuma, Arizona 85364
Dec
9
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Yuma Mortuary
775 S 5th AVE, Yuma, Arizona 85364
Funeral services provided by:
Yuma Mortuary & Crematory
