James Joseph "Jimmy" Malloy, 79 of Brookline, Pittsburgh, formerly of Southside, passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020. Son of the late Francis Xavier and Genevieve Malloy. Beloved Husband of Marcia D'Alessandro Malloy. Loving Father of Brian (Melissa) Malloy, Robert (Tamie) Malloy, Edward (Susan) Malloy, and Douglas (Molly) Malloy, Vincent Lint (Fran) , Grandfather to Daniel, Meghan, Alexa, Conor, Melanie, Mallory Malloy, Daniel Leya-Warnock, Christopher, Vincent, CJ, and Landon Lint. Brother of Thaddeus (Audrey) Malloy, Mary Ann (Robert) Mathias, Francis (belated Matilda) Malloy, Patricia (belated Carl) Sorenson, and Howard (Janet) Malloy. Also many nieces and nephews with special thanks to his God sent angel, Jennifer.

"I alone cannot change the world, but I can cast a stone across the waters to create many ripples." (Mother Teresa) Jimmy exemplified this philosophy throughout his personal life and professional career. He served three years in the Army as a medic in (France). His serving 40 years as a Police Officer was more than a job, it became a lifelong commitment. He was a Fraternal Order of Police member (1966), delegate (1980), and FOP President for 2 years. Jim showed exemplary skills as a role model and representative of the FOP. For him, leadership was about being of service to others. To protect and to serve, Jimmy served law enforcement in many capacities – Sergeant in the Intelligence/Witness Protection Unit and the Traffic Division, and served as a Detective, as an Arson Investigator.

Jimmy enjoyed capturing life's greatest moments through the lens of a camera, photography was a passion. Mr. Fix-it could be found lending a hand with repairs and carpentry, a talent he learned as an apprentice to his father. As a pilot, Jimmy flew the bright blue skies, just him and God as his co-pilot. He could be found relishing breakfast with the gang, and reminiscing about the good 'ol days. Sundays afternoons, Jimmy was fond of cheering on the Steelers with Vinny, his game-watching companion. Traveling to Hilton Head Island on many occasions, Jimmy and Marcia enjoyed spending time together in the sun. Jimmy's sense of humor, his laughter, his kindness, and his love for others permeated his life.

Irish Blessing:

May the road rise to meet you,

May the wind be always at your back.

May the sun shine warm upon your face,

The rains fall soft upon your fields.

And until we meet again,

May God hold you in the palm of his hand.

Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUERS. Friends and Family are welcome at 2630 W. Liberty Ave. Dormont, 412-531-4000 on Wednesday from 2-8PM, where a FOP Service will be held Wednesday at 7:30PM. Additional visitation will be held on Thursday 10:30AM until time of blessing service at 11:30AM. All guests will be required to wear a mask or facial covering and our staff will monitor attendance to ensure gathering restrictions for everyone's safety.

Published by L. Beinhauer & Son Co. from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.