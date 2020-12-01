James Manion's passing at the age of 86 on Sunday, November 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo, IL .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of James in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Quernheim Funeral Home website.
Published by Quernheim Funeral Home on Dec. 1, 2020.
