James Manion
1934 - 2020
BORN
January 21, 1934
DIED
November 29, 2020
ABOUT
US Army
James Manion's passing at the age of 86 on Sunday, November 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo, IL .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Quernheim Funeral Home website.

Published by Quernheim Funeral Home on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Quernheim Funeral Home
