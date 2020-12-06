Menu
James Maple
1953 - 2020
BORN
November 23, 1953
DIED
December 4, 2020
James Maple's passing at the age of 67 on Friday, December 04, 2020 has been publicly announced by Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home, Inc. in Magnolia, OH .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home, Inc. website.

Published by Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home, Inc. on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
10
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Sandy Valley Cemetery
462 West Lisbon St., Waynesburg, Ohio 44688
Funeral services provided by:
Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home, Inc.
