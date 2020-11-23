Menu
James Martin
1970 - 2020
BORN
December 12, 1970
DIED
November 18, 2020
James Martin's passing at the age of 49 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Egan-Ryan Northwest Chapel in Columbus, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of James in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Egan-Ryan Northwest Chapel website.

Published by Egan-Ryan Northwest Chapel on Nov. 23, 2020.
Thinking of the family and wishing them moments of peace and comfort as you remember a loved one
Nathan
November 23, 2020
James martin was a good man caring funny
Molly schluer
Friend
November 22, 2020