James Maruca's passing at the age of 91 on Thursday, November 19, 2020 has been publicly announced by R.D. Copeland Funeral Home Irvine Chapel in Sewickley, PA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of James in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the R.D. Copeland Funeral Home Irvine Chapel website.