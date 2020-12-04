Menu
James Maruca
1929 - 2020
BORN
November 5, 1929
DIED
November 19, 2020
ABOUT
Steeler
James Maruca's passing at the age of 91 on Thursday, November 19, 2020 has been publicly announced by R.D. Copeland Funeral Home Irvine Chapel in Sewickley, PA .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
24
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
R.D. Copeland Funeral Home Irvine Chapel
702 Beaver St, Sewickley, PA 15143
Nov
24
Funeral service
7:00p.m.
R.D. Copeland LTD-Irvine Chapel
702 Beaver St., Sewickley, Pennsylvania 15143
Nov
25
Prayer Service
10:30a.m.
R.D. Copeland Funeral Home Irvine Chapel
702 Beaver St, Sewickley, PA 15143
Nov
25
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
St. James Church
Walnut Street, Sewickley, Pennsylvania 15143
Nov
25
Committal
12:15p.m.
St. James Cemetery
Waterworks Rd., Sewickley, Pennsylvania 15143
I worked for Jim & Anthony at Villa di Pizza from age 13 thru college! Both were mentors and gave direction to my life. God Bless Jim Maruca.
Vern 'Skip' F. Mohney, Jr.
Vern F. Mohney, Jr.
Friend
November 22, 2020