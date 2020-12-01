Menu
James McCrary
1940 - 2020
August 2, 1940
November 24, 2020
James McCrary's passing at the age of 80 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by Cromes Funeral Home Inc in Sidney, OH .

Published by Cromes Funeral Home Inc on Dec. 1, 2020.
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Cromes Funeral Home Inc
Jim and family I would like to express my heartfelt condolences to you and your family for the loss of your wonderful father I have many memories of him through the years he was a great guy he will not be forgotten,May the love of friends and family heal your heart and God bless you
Gary Davis and J.C.
Friend
November 27, 2020