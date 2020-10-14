James M. "Mick" McLaughlin
Age 60 of Turtle Creek, passed away on October 12, 2020. He was the loving father of Kayla and Madeline McLaughlin and adoring grandfather of Ella, Jullian, and Jude. He is also survived by his wife, Diane McCaskie; brother, John (Gerry) McLaughlin; sister, Jacqueline Shellaby; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, John O. and Anna Mae (O'Barto) McLaughlin; and brother, William "Bill" McLaughlin. Mick was a very talented artist and operated SignAd of Pittsburgh. Friends will be received Thursday, October 15th from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC., 118 Shaw Avenue, Turtle Creek (412-823-1950). Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, October 16th at 12 noon at St. Colman Church of St. Joseph the Worker Parish. Burial will follow at Grandview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The ARC of Greater Pittsburgh, https://www.thearc.org/donate.
.
Published by Jobe Funeral Home from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.