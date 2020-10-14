Menu
James M. "Mick" McLaughlin
1960 - 2020
BORN
June 15, 1960
DIED
October 12, 2020
James M. "Mick" McLaughlin

Age 60 of Turtle Creek, passed away on October 12, 2020. He was the loving father of Kayla and Madeline McLaughlin and adoring grandfather of Ella, Jullian, and Jude. He is also survived by his wife, Diane McCaskie; brother, John (Gerry) McLaughlin; sister, Jacqueline Shellaby; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, John O. and Anna Mae (O'Barto) McLaughlin; and brother, William "Bill" McLaughlin. Mick was a very talented artist and operated SignAd of Pittsburgh. Friends will be received Thursday, October 15th from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC., 118 Shaw Avenue, Turtle Creek (412-823-1950). Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, October 16th at 12 noon at St. Colman Church of St. Joseph the Worker Parish. Burial will follow at Grandview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The ARC of Greater Pittsburgh, https://www.thearc.org/donate.
Published by Jobe Funeral Home from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
15
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Jobe Funeral Home
118 Shaw Ave., Turtle Creek, PA 15145
Oct
15
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Jobe Funeral Home
118 Shaw Ave., Turtle Creek, PA 15145
Oct
16
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00p.m.
St. Colman Church of St. Joseph the Worker Parish
