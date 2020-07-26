James Matlock McLean, son of Mark and Claire McLean, was born in Salt Lake City, Utah on March 25, 1987. He peacefully left this world and returned to his heavenly home on Friday, July 24, 2020 from complications of a stroke, with family and friends at his side.
Born with both mental and physical challenges for his mortal life, James didn't allow them to impede his own happiness, or the happiness that he gave to all who knew him. His personality, character and innocence allowed him to only see the good in everyone and everything.
At an early age, he developed a love for life and adventure, always with a contagious smile on his face.
James spent his childhood in Salt Lake City until the passing of his Father in 1998. He then moved with his mother to Austin, Texas where he attended McKinley High School until her passing in 2005.
James returned to Salt Lake City to live with extended family, where he attended South Valley High School, LDS Seminary and Institutes, and served a mission at the Sandy, Utah Bishop's Storehouse for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Preceded in death by his parents, and two half-sisters Emily and Erica Mecham.
Survived by two half-sisters Janet McLean (Evans) Marci McLean (Flake), and one half-brother Kevin McLean, and many aunts and uncles.
Graveside services will be held 10:00 a.m., Saturday, August 1, 2020 at the Salt Lake City Cemetery, 200 "N" Street. A viewing will be held Friday evening from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Russon Mortuary, 295 North Main, Bountiful. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to: www.thechristmasbox.org
(children's shelter, Salt Lake Christmas Box House, attn Lisa at 801-747-2201 ext 102)
Published by LegacyPro from Jul. 26 to Jul. 27, 2020.