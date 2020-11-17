Menu
James McMahon
1967 - 2020
BORN
April 2, 1967
DIED
November 12, 2020
James McMahon's passing at the age of 53 on Thursday, November 12, 2020 has been publicly announced by Firtion-Adams Funeral Service in Westfield, MA .

We are so very sorry to hear about your loss. The Goudreau family sends you our love and prayers.
Love, Maraya, Timmy, and Joey
Maraya
Family
November 16, 2020
JIm was one of the most genuine people I have known. An absolute joy to play games with chat with. He listened and cared about what you had to say and he was quick with a quip or a joke. We'll miss you buddy.
Chad Hoverter
Friend
November 16, 2020