James Milby
1941 - 2020
BORN
November 9, 1941
DIED
November 30, 2020
James Milby's passing at the age of 79 on Monday, November 30, 2020 has been publicly announced by Spry Funeral Home & Crematory - Huntsville in Huntsville, AL .

Published by Spry Funeral Home & Crematory - Huntsville on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Providence Baptist Church
1355 Douglass Road, Huntsville, Alabama 35806
Funeral services provided by:
Spry Funeral Home & Crematory - Huntsville
