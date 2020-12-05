Menu
James Monaghan
1937 - 2020
BORN
November 15, 1937
DIED
December 2, 2020
James Monaghan's passing at the age of 83 on Wednesday, December 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home Inc. in Ellicott City, MD .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of James in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home Inc. website.

Published by Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home Inc. on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
9
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
St. Agnes Catholic Church
5422 Old Frederick Rd, Baltimore, Maryland 21229
Dec
9
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St. Agnes Catholic Church
5422 Old Frederick Rd, Baltimore, Maryland 21229
Dec
9
Interment
12:45p.m.
Good Shepherd Cemetery
2805 Rogers Avenue, Ellicott City, Maryland 21043
Funeral services provided by:
Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home Inc.
