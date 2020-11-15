Menu
James Moore
1978 - 2018
BORN
February 10, 1978
DIED
August 30, 2018
James Moore's passing at the age of 40 on Thursday, August 30, 2018 has been publicly announced by Wakefield Mortuary in Arlington, GA .

Published by Wakefield Mortuary on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Wakefield Mortuary
