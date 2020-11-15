James Moore's passing at the age of 40 on Thursday, August 30, 2018 has been publicly announced by Wakefield Mortuary in Arlington, GA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of James in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Wakefield Mortuary website.
Published by Wakefield Mortuary on Nov. 15, 2020.
