James Morton
1946 - 2020
BORN
December 30, 1946
DIED
November 12, 2020
ABOUT
US Navy
wilkinsburg high school
James Morton's passing at the age of 73 on Thursday, November 12, 2020 has been publicly announced by Beatty-Rich Funeral Home Inc. in Madison, PA .

Published by Beatty-Rich Funeral Home Inc. on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
17
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Penn Lincoln Memorial Park
, Irwin, Pennsylvania
Funeral services provided by:
Beatty-Rich Funeral Home Inc.
