James Muras
1939 - 2020
BORN
April 23, 1939
DIED
December 3, 2020
James Muras's passing at the age of 81 on Thursday, December 03, 2020 has been publicly announced by Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home - Winona in Winona, MN .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home - Winona website.

Published by Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home - Winona on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
8
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home
376 East Sarnia Street, Winona, Minnesota 55987
Dec
8
Funeral service
7:30p.m.
Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home
376 East Sarnia Street, Winona, Minnesota 55987
Dec
9
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
The Basilica of St. Stanislaus Kostka
625 East Fourth Street, Winona, Minnesota 55987
Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home - Winona
