James "Jim" Irving Nellis unexpectedly passed away 9 October 2020. He was born in Denver, Colorado on 4 May 1963, the son of Dr. Noel Nellis and Helen Kay Burrows. Jim spent his early years in Fairbanks, Alaska, Salt Lake City and Ogden, Utah. During his high school years, he enjoyed working with his uncle Ed at the Burrows Metal Works family business. Jim graduated from Bonneville High School and Seminary in 1982 and attended Gavilan College in Hollister, California.
Jim lived in Dublin, Georgia to be near his family, later moving back to South Ogden in 2005 where he lived with his parents. He was employed at the Ogden Athletic Club.
Jim was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and had faith in his Savior. Although he was not a white shirt and tie kind of a guy, he was always willing to help anyone he felt was in need. He was a great support to his mother and provided her with special TLC.
He is survived by his parents and his siblings, Kathleen Gibson, The Colony, Texas; Diana Nellis, Riverdale, Utah; and Dave Nellis (Brandee) Bountiful, Utah. Jim had a great love for his nieces and nephews.
Jim's love of the simple pleasures in life and his twinkly smile will be missed by those who knew and loved him.
In lieu of a physical presence funeral, a virtual memorial service will be live streamed from Myers Mortuary, where thoughts can also be shared on their website at www.myers-mortuary.com
The service will begin live streaming at 11 a.m., watch by scrolling to the very bottom of the obituary screen
Burial will be at the Washington Heights Memorial Park.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Myers Mortuary from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.