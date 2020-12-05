Menu
James Nicely
1946 - 2020
BORN
September 7, 1946
DIED
November 15, 2020
James Nicely's passing at the age of 74 on Sunday, November 15, 2020 has been publicly announced by Bell Mortuary & Crematory Royster in Indianapolis, IN .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Bell Mortuary & Crematory Royster website.

Published by Bell Mortuary & Crematory Royster on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Gracepoint Church
330 W Whiteland Road, New Whiteland, Indiana 46184
Funeral services provided by:
Bell Mortuary & Crematory Royster
