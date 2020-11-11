Menu
James Nitchals
1945 - 2020
BORN
January 8, 1945
DIED
November 7, 2020
ABOUT
US Army
James Nitchals's passing at the age of 75 on Saturday, November 07, 2020 has been publicly announced by Northern Peace Funeral Home Inc in Walker, MN .

Published by Northern Peace Funeral Home Inc on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Northern Peace Funeral Home Inc
