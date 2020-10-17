James "Jim" Vincent Obman, 80, of Harrison City, formerly of Murrysville, died Wednesday, October 14, 2020 in Monroeville. He was born November 30, 1939 in the North Side, son of the late Howard and Cecilia Obman. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by two brothers, Howard and Edwin Obman; a son-in-law, Brice H. Beaver. He was a very Christian Catholic who loved his God and was a member of Mother of Sorrows Church, Murrysville. In 1984, Jim and Linda joined the Cursillo Movement where he was a Lay Director. He loved the people involved in the movement and was a very active member up until a few years ago. He and Linda had a very special relationship and were married for over 59 years. Jim would help anyone in need and was a great cook. He was owner of Obman Electric Company. Jim is survived by his beloved wife, Linda Obman; two children, James (Janice) Obman and Julie Beaver; five grandchildren, Jay, Lauren, Lydia, Brenden, and Garrett; a brother, Allan (Lorraine) Obman; many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Tuesday from 9:30 AM until 10:15 AM at Mother of Sorrows Church in Murrysville with a Funeral Mass at 10:30 AM. Entombment will follow at Twin Valley Memorial Park in Delmont. Per CDC Guidelines, social distancing and masks covering the mouth and nose will be strictly enforced.

Published by Hart Funeral Home Inc from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2020.