James Pastore
1932 - 2020
BORN
April 1, 1932
DIED
November 17, 2020
ABOUT
Catholic
U.S. Army
James Pastore's passing at the age of 88 on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 has been publicly announced by Wackerly Funeral Home in Canton, OH .

Published by Wackerly Funeral Home on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Sherrie Kerns
Friend
November 22, 2020
My sincere condolences and prayers to the family.
Pete Kazakis
Friend
November 22, 2020