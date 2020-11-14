Menu
James Pellegrene
1941 - 2020
BORN
February 1, 1941
DIED
November 7, 2020
ABOUT
American Cancer Society
United States Army
James Pellegrene's passing at the age of 79 on Saturday, November 07, 2020 has been publicly announced by Rossi Funeral Home in Canton, OH .

Published by Rossi Funeral Home on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
18
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
Rossi Family Funeral Home, Inc.
730 30th St. N.W., Canton, Ohio 44709
Funeral services provided by:
Rossi Funeral Home
