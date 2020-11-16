Menu
James Perry
1932 - 2020
BORN
January 2, 1932
DIED
September 9, 2020
ABOUT
U.S. Navy
James Perry's passing at the age of 88 on Wednesday, September 09, 2020 has been publicly announced by Twomey-LeBlanc and Conte - Newburyport in Newburyport, MA .

Published by Twomey-LeBlanc and Conte - Newburyport on Nov. 16, 2020.
