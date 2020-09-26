James T. Perryman Sr. 90, of Upper Saint Clair, PA, died on Thursday, September 24, 2020. He was born in Lawrenceville, Illinois on February 10, 1930 and was one of six children to Frank and Clara Perryman. He was deeply devoted to his Catholic faith, his family and was a pioneer in the titanium industry.



James Perryman Sr. started college at the young age of 16 and graduated from Eastern Illinois University in 1950 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Physics. He married Rose Mary Messman on May 26, 1951. They celebrated their 69th anniversary. They were blessed to have seven children: Nancy (Gene), Janet (Wayne), Mary (Earl), Shirley (Dan), Kathy (Dan), Jim Jr. (Jill) and Frank (Kristen). They have had 20 grandchildren and 30 great grandchildren.



After graduating from college, Mr. Perryman served his country in the Army, flying helicopters during the Korean War. Mr. Perryman continued his passion for aviation changing to fixed wing aircraft which he piloted until the age of 77. He entered the titanium industry in 1953 with Mallory-Sharon Inc., the predecessor of RTI International. Mr. Perryman's main function at that time was researching and developing the melting techniques of titanium and titanium alloys utilizing electron beam melting and vacuum arc remelting to create ingots suitable for further processing into wrought products.



In 1969, Mr. Perryman transitioned from melting into high value-added titanium products and has remained in that area ever since. In 1970 Jim, Rose and the family moved to Pittsburgh and became dedicated members of the St. Thomas More parish. In 1988, along with Rose, he founded Perryman Company, a global leader of titanium wire and bar products. Mr. Perryman was a lead force in transitioning Perryman from a finishing operation into an integrated hot working facility. When Perryman Company installed melting operations utilizing electron beam and vacuum arc remelting in 2007, Mr. Perryman came full circle and returned to his melting roots.



In 2014 James and Rose established the James T. and Rose M. Perryman Family Foundation. This foundation has a primary objective of providing scholarships for the continued education of students within the local area focusing on engineering disciplines.



During his career, Mr. Perryman has been instrumental in developing the chemical specifications, hot processing techniques, finishing operations and inspection methods of titanium and titanium alloy for wire and bar applications. All are still the global standards used today to support aerospace and medical applications.



Mr. Perryman's life was one of entrepreneurial spirit and drive. For more than 67 years, he was dedicated to the advancement of titanium and titanium applications. Mr. Perryman has unquestionably played a vital part in the development of the titanium industry and continues to live through the advancements he supported in the aerospace and medical industries along with fostering future leaders through the foundation.



Family and friends are welcome on Monday from 12-7 p.m. at the Beinhauer Funeral Home, 2828 Washington Road, McMurray (724-941-3211). Due to Covid-19 gathering restrictions, the family kindly asks that you sign the guestbook and limit your gathering time so that others may visit with the family. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday at 10 a.m. in St. Thomas More Church (Everyone meet at Church). Interment in Queen of Heaven Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers the family requests any donations be made to the James T. and Rose M. Perryman Family Foundation, 213 Vandale Drive, Houston, PA.15342.