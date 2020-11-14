Menu
James Pritchard
1951 - 2020
BORN
August 11, 1951
DIED
November 13, 2020
James Pritchard's passing at the age of 69 on Friday, November 13, 2020 has been publicly announced by Beam Funeral Service in Marion, NC .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Beam Funeral Service website.

Published by Beam Funeral Service on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
15
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Bills Creek Baptist Church
1475 Bills Creek Road, Lake Lure, North Carolina 28746
Nov
15
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Bills Creek Baptist Church
1475 Bills Creek Road, Lake Lure, North Carolina 28746
Funeral services provided by:
Beam Funeral Service
