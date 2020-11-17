Menu
James Raggio
1953 - 2020
BORN
September 11, 1953
DIED
November 10, 2020
ABOUT
US Navy
James Raggio's passing at the age of 67 on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 has been publicly announced by Davis & Wagner Funeral Home in Woodbury, NJ .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Davis & Wagner Funeral Home website.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
17
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Davis and Wagner Funeral Home and Cremation Services
171 Delaware Street, Woodbury, New Jersey 08096
Funeral services provided by:
Davis & Wagner Funeral Home
