Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
James Rawlings
1943 - 2020
BORN
August 12, 1943
DIED
November 7, 2020
ABOUT
U.S. Army
James Rawlings's passing at the age of 77 on Saturday, November 07, 2020 has been publicly announced by Staton-Borowski Funeral Home in Warren, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of James in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Staton-Borowski Funeral Home on Nov. 14, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
16
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Staton-Borowski Funeral Home
962 North Road, NE, Warren, Ohio 44483
Nov
16
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Staton-Borowski Funeral Home
962 North Road, NE, Warren, Ohio 44483
Funeral services provided by:
Staton-Borowski Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.