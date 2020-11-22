Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
James Reed
1938 - 2020
BORN
April 13, 1938
DIED
November 19, 2020
James Reed's passing at the age of 82 on Thursday, November 19, 2020 has been publicly announced by Jasper Memorial Funeral Home - Jasper in Jasper, TN .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of James in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Jasper Memorial Funeral Home - Jasper website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Jasper Memorial Funeral Home - Jasper on Nov. 22, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
21
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Jasper Memorial Funeral Home
150 Cornerstone Dr., Jasper, Tennessee 37347
Nov
22
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Jasper Memorial Funeral Home
150 Cornerstone Dr., Jasper, Tennessee 37347
Funeral services provided by:
Jasper Memorial Funeral Home - Jasper
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.