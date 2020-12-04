Menu
James Register
1943 - 2020
BORN
November 9, 1943
DIED
December 1, 2020
James Register's passing at the age of 77 on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Guerry Funeral Homes - Lake City in Lake City, FL .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
3
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Guerry Funeral Homes - Lake City
2659 SW Main Blvd, Lake City, FL 32025
Dec
4
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Guerry Funeral Homes - Lake City
2659 SW Main Blvd, Lake City, FL 32025
