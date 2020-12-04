James Register's passing at the age of 77 on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Guerry Funeral Homes - Lake City in Lake City, FL .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of James in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Guerry Funeral Homes - Lake City website.
Published by Guerry Funeral Homes - Lake City on Dec. 4, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.