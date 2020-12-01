Menu
James Rich
1962 - 2020
BORN
December 11, 1962
DIED
November 25, 2020
James Rich's passing at the age of 57 on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 has been publicly announced by Lauck & Veldhof Funeral And Cremation Services in Indianapolis, IN .

Published by Lauck & Veldhof Funeral And Cremation Services on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
29
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Lauck & Veldhof Funeral Home
1458 S. Meridian Street, Indianapolis, Indiana 46225
Nov
29
Funeral service
4:00p.m.
Lauck & Veldhof Funeral Home
1458 S. Meridian Street, Indianapolis, Indiana 46225
Funeral services provided by:
Lauck & Veldhof Funeral And Cremation Services
