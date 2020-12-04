James LaMont Ridd
January 26, 1953 – November 30, 2020
On November 30, 2020, after a happy and fulfilling life, Jim Ridd, 67, left this mortal existence to return to his Father in Heaven. Jim was born on January 26, 1953 to Dale and Marta Ridd. He was the third of four children. He attended Brighton High School and graduated with a B.S. in Marketing at Utah State University in 1976. That same year, he married his college sweetheart, Julie Weston Ridd in the Logan, Utah Temple.
He began his career working at his father's company, Standard Builders Supply, which he eventually purchased and ran as a successful business. He sold the company in 2008, to pursue other endeavors and spend more time with his family.
Jim was an avid snow and water skier, cyclist, and hiker. He enjoyed all outdoor adventures and loved to ride motorcycles with his friends. He traveled with his wife and family, having the pleasure of visiting a number of destinations both in the U.S. and abroad.
Jim was active in the LDS church and faithfully served in many callings. He served in scouting for years when his sons were young and loved the experiences they shared together. He also served a mission with his wife, Julie, in Kearns, Utah. They grew to love the Polynesian culture and made many life-long friendships with the people they met in the Pesega ward.
Jim was an eternal optimist and saw the good in everyone. He was meticulously organized, honest and lived a life of integrity. Always looking at the bigger picture, he knew how to solve problems quickly and get the job done. He was passionate about his grandchildren and always made time for them. He has left a void in the hearts of his family and friends that will be impossible to fill.
James is survived by Julie, his wife of 44 years; his siblings: Coleen (Ken), Vern (Mitzi), and Debbie (Scott); his children: Nicholas, Weston (Jessica), Andrew, and Abigail (Michael); and his grandchildren: Morgan, Carson, Malia, Lucy, McKinley, Summit, Bear, and Atlas.
Funeral services will be held for family and invited guests only on Monday, December 7, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Kaysville South Stake Chapel, 501 S. Main Street, Kaysville. Friends may visit family Sunday from 5 to 8 p.m. at Lindquist's Kaysville Mortuary, 400 North Main and Monday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the church.
Interment, Kaysville City Cemetery.
Services will be live-streamed by going to www.lindquistmortuary.com
and scrolling to the bottom of James's obituary page.
Masks and social distancing required due to COVID regulations.
Published by Lindquist Mortuary - Kaysville from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2020.