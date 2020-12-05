Menu
James Ridd
1953 - 2020
BORN
January 26, 1953
DIED
November 30, 2020
ABOUT
Kaysville City Cemetery
LDS
Utah State University
James Ridd's passing at the age of 67 on Monday, November 30, 2020 has been publicly announced by Lindquist Mortuary - Kaysville in Kaysville, UT .

Published by Lindquist Mortuary - Kaysville on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
7
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
Lindquist Mortuary - Kaysville
400 N. Main , Kaysville, UT 84037
Dec
7
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Kaysville South Stake
900 South Main, Kaysville, Utah
Lindquist Mortuary - Kaysville
Julie & Family: We send our love and prayers at this most difficult time.
Sandy & Susie Drake
Friend
December 4, 2020