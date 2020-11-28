Menu
James Roberts
1941 - 2020
BORN
August 1, 1941
DIED
November 18, 2020
ABOUT
Catholic
James Roberts's passing at the age of 79 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by McLoughlin & Mason Funeral Home in Troy, NY .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of James in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the McLoughlin & Mason Funeral Home website.

Published by McLoughlin & Mason Funeral Home on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Calling hours
12:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
McLoughlin & Mason Funeral Home
8 109th Street, Troy, NY 12182
Nov
27
Graveside service
2:30p.m.
St. Peter's Cemetery
, Troy, New York
McLoughlin & Mason Funeral Home
Sincere sympathy to the Roberts family on the loss of your father and brother. Many happy memories of Jim and Diana from the old days. May he Rest In Peace.
Paul and Joanne Crispo
Friend
November 25, 2020
Sorry to hear of Jim’s passing we worked together at Mid-State Elevator co in the late 70’s
Tom DeLorenzo
Coworker
November 24, 2020
Very sorry to hear of Jim's passing. Jim and I worked on jobs together while employed by both Midstate and Montgomery Elevator Companies both locally and in northern Vermont. He was a very good worker and liked by all. My condolences to his loved ones.
NEIL NUSBAUM
Coworker
November 24, 2020
Although we lived miles apart we spoke frequently. Jim had a great life with his wife, girls and family. He suffered so much but never lost his sense of humor. He will be missed by us all in Las Vegas. RIP brother. Ed, Carol, Jeff &Mick.
Ed Roberts
Family
November 24, 2020
So sorry for your family's loss. I had the pleasure of working with Jim for a few years at Irwin Elevator. He also ran some good sized jobs for Westinghouse. Thoughts and Prayers.

Paul Sweet
Paul Sweet
Friend
November 24, 2020
We were friends with Jimmy and Diana, high school days were the best because of them. I am so sorry to hear of Jimmy's passing. May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. We will keep you girls, and your family members in our thoughts and prayers.

Fondly,
Paula Barry Milhizer and Bob Milhizer
Paula M Milhizer
Friend
November 24, 2020