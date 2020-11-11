James Rogers's passing at the age of 85 on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 has been publicly announced by Young Funeral Home - Louisa in Louisa, KY .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of James in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Young Funeral Home - Louisa website.
Published by Young Funeral Home - Louisa on Nov. 11, 2020.
